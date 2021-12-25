11 injured in road accident in Pak's Balochistan
Published: December 25, 2021
At least 11 people suffered injuries in a road accident in Uthal city of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Saturday morning.
The accident occurred due to a collision between a passenger bus and a truck full of stones, Xinhua reported.
All the victims were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Uthal, rescue workers told local media.
The ill-fated bus was heading from Balochistan's provincial capital of Quetta to the country's southern port city of Karachi, according to the reports.
Recently, a large part of Pakistan, especially the open areas, are having dense fog, causing an increase in road accidents.
( With inputs from ANI )
