11 killed after building collapses in Syria
By IANS | Published: January 22, 2023 04:45 PM 2023-01-22T16:45:05+5:30 2023-01-22T17:00:08+5:30
Damascus, Jan 22 Eleven people were killed on Sunday when a residential building collapsed in the Aleppo province in Syria, state news agency SANA reported.
The five-storey building housing about 30 people collapsed due to a water leakage affecting its basis.
Rescuers are still working on finding survivors, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting SANA.
