11 killed after building collapses in Syria

Damascus, Jan 22 Eleven people were killed on Sunday when a residential building collapsed in the Aleppo province in Syria, state news agency SANA reported.

The five-storey building housing about 30 people collapsed due to a water leakage affecting its basis.

Rescuers are still working on finding survivors, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting SANA.

