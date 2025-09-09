11 killed, one injured in Afghanistan's deadly road mishap

Kabul, Sep 9 A total of 11 travellers lost their lives and another sustained injury as their vehicle plunged into a ravine in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, a local police officer said Tuesday.

The deadly mishap took place in Darayem district on Monday afternoon due to the carelessness of the driver, killing 11 passengers on the spot, including seven of one family, district police chief Sayed Mir Khangar confirmed, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Earlier, six people lost their lives and another was injured as a car collided with a bus in the eastern Ghazni province on Monday morning.

On September 2, provincial police spokesman Qari Abdul Sattar said that eight travellers lost their lives and four others were injured as their car turned turtle in northern Afghanistan's Jawzjan province.

Blaming reckless driving for the deadly mishap, the official added that the accident took place in Aqcha district on September 1, killing eight passengers on the spot and injuring four others

Trampling the traffic rules and regulations, the driver took 12 passengers in a car, while its capacity is no more than five people, the official added.

Road accidents have claimed more than 100 lives in Afghanistan over the past couple of weeks, and the deadliest accident was registered in August in the western Herat province when 79 passengers lost their lives.

On August 27, at least 25 passengers lost their lives and 27 others sustained injuries when a bus overturned in the west of the Afghan capital Kabul, an official from the Ministry of Interior Affairs reported.

The incident occurred in the Arghandi area, along the highway linking southern Kandahar to Kabul, and was caused by reckless driving, Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesman for the ministry, said.

Police and emergency services quickly responded, transporting the injured to nearby health centres for treatment, Qani added.

On August 24, a road accident claimed the lives of three passengers and left four others injured when a vehicle veered off the road and flipped over in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, the provincial police said.

The incident occurred in the Pul-e-Shopay area of Kohistan district on August 24, where a passenger vehicle turned turtle due to reckless driving, said the provincial police spokesman Ehsanullah Kamgar.

Among the deceased were a woman and a child, who died at the scene. The four injured were rapidly shifted to local health centres for treatment, Kamgar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor