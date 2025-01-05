11 Pakistani soldiers killed, dozens injured in Turbat bus attack

Turbat [Pakistan], January 5 : At least 11 Pakistan's paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers have been killed and dozens sustained injuries following the attack which targeted a bus carrying soldiers in Balochistan's Turbat, as reported by Balochistan Post.

The blast occurred in a suburban area, striking a convoy travelling from Karachi to Kech on Saturday.

According to officials, the convoy consisted of seven buses and six escort vehicles. The targeted bus had 53 people on board, mostly FC personnel, and two FC vehicles were also damaged, Balochistan Post reported citing officials.

According to Balochistan Post, the attack resulted in 11 fatalities and 48 serious injuries, with all passengers on the bus affected.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), an armed "pro-independence" group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Jeeyand Baloch, the group's spokesperson, said the Majeed Brigade, its "Fidayee" (self-sacrificing) unit, carried out the attack, causing significant casualties among what he called the "occupying Pakistani army." He stated that a detailed statement would be released soon.

Security forces and police quickly arrived at the scene, cordoning off the area to begin an investigation. Unfortunately, Quetta Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zohaib Mohsin and his family were reportedly caught in the blast and taken to a hospital for treatment, as per the Balochistan Post.

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, SSP Mohsin sustained slight injuries, while four of his family members were also injured, adding that those wounded were transferred to various hospitals, and the bodies of the deceased were sent to their home districts once formalities were completed.

Following the incident, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and offered prayers for the victims.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti also expressed deep grief, calling those responsible "inhumane," and extended condolences to the affected families.

Notably, the Baloch Liberation Army is considered one of the most active "pro-independence" armed groups in Balochistan, frequently carrying out high-profile attacks.

In its annual report, "Dhak - 2024," the group claimed it conducted over 300 operations last year, allegedly killing hundreds of Pakistani soldiers.

