12 die after Karachi building collapse, Commissioner blames residents for mishap

Karachi [Pakistan], July 5 : The death toll in the Lyari building collapse rose to 12 as three more bodies have been recovered under the debris, rescue officials confirmed, ARY News reported.

The devastating incident occurred as a six-storey residential building collapsed in the Baghdadi area of Lyari, Karachi.

The rescue officials reported that nine individuals, including five women, have been rescued in injured condition and are being treated.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that around 20 people are believed to be trapped under the debris, with rescue operations currently underway to save those still buried.

During a rescue operation, 19 individuals were rescued from the rubble, as confirmed by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab.

Nine people diedeight on the spot and one at the hospital, according to the mayor. Of the survivors, six were discharged after receiving medical treatment, while three injured individuals remain under care at the SMBB Trauma Centre, ARY News reported.

The mayor said that the rescue operation is still ongoing as teams work to ensure no one else is left trapped.

Chhipa Welfare spokesperson earlier said that seven people have lost their lives and at least 20 to 25 people were trapped under the rubble.

Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi, who visited the site after the lapse of 13 hours, said that the primary responsibility for the recent tragedy lies with those residing in unsafe buildings, as per ARY News.

He said that the Sindh Building Control Authority had previously issued notices regarding the collapsed structure. He urged residents to prioritize the safety of themselves and their families, emphasizing that forcibly evicting people from their homes is an undesirable task, and the administration has no intention of doing so.

According to rescue authorities, an adjacent building has also sustained structural damage as a result of the collapse, ARY News reported.

According to the SBCA, the building which collapsed in Lyari's Baghdadi area had been declared dangerous long ago. SBCA officials said that the structure had been marked unsafe, and multiple enforcement actions had been taken. Officials said that several notices were issued instructing residents to vacate the premises, as per ARY News.

Residents of the area, however, claimed that no such notices were given by the administration. The SBCA stated that 578 unsafe buildings exist in the city, with the highest number located in District South, ARY News reported.

