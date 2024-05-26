12 injured after Doha-Dublin Qatar Airways flight hits turbulence

Dublin [Ireland], May 26 : A Qatar Airways flight QR017 from Doha landed safely as scheduled at Dublin Airport after it was hit by severe turbulence on Sunday. However, 12 people aboard the aircraft sustained injuries, the Dublin Airport said.

The aircraft faced severe turbulence while it was airborne over Turkey.

"Qatar Airways flight QR017 from Doha landed safely as scheduled at Dublin Airport shortly before 13.00 on Sunday. Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey," Dublin Airport said.

"The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff," it added.

15.00 update:⁰⁰Qatar Airways flight QR017 from Doha landed safely as scheduled at Dublin Airport shortly before 13.00 on Sunday. Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew… pic.twitter.com/6rZjQg5vOb— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) May 26, 2024

Flight operations remained unaffected and continued as normal this afternoon, Dublin Airport said.

"All passengers were assessed for injury prior to disembarking the aircraft. Eight passengers were subsequently taken to hospital. The return flight to Doha (flight QR018) is scheduled to operate as normal this afternoon, albeit with a delay. Flight operations at Dublin Airport were unaffected and continue as normal this afternoon," the Dublin Airport said in a statement on X.

This is not the first such incident that has taken place.

This week, a Singapore Airlines flight was also hit by massive turbulence following which a total of 71 passengers were reported being injured on the plane. A British man identified as Geoff Kitchen (73) with an existing heart condition died on board. Although hospital officials have not yet confirmed the cause of his death.

Of the dozens of people injured during turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight from London on Tuesday, more than 20 suffered spinal injuries, CNN reported, citing a Bangkok hospital that treated some of the passengers.

At the time of the incident, many passengers were having breakfast. After its emergency landing in Bangkok, video and images from inside the aircraft showcased the extent of the damage that was caused, with overhead compartments smashed open and emergency oxygen air masks dangling above the seats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor