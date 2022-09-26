13 dead in Russian school shooting, gunman kills self

A gunman killed 13 people and wounded others in a school in central Russia on Monday, local police said. Governor of the Udmurtia region, Alexander Brechalov, said that the shooter got into a school in Izhevsk, killed a guard and some of the children there. According to the governor and local police, the gunman shot himself, Reuters reported.

The school has been evacuated and area around it has been fenced off, the officials said.The school educated children between grades 1 and 11, AFP reported.The body of the man who opened fire has now been found by police.According to reports, the gunman committed suicide. Thirteen have dead in the shooting, the region's governor Alexander Brechalov confirmed saying that there were children among the casualties.

