150 arrested in France amid violent protests over police killing teen

Paris, June 29 At least 150 people have been arrested in France amid violent nationwide protests that erupted over the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old driver by the police at a traffic stop, authorities said on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that “town halls, schools and police stations were set on fire or attacked” during a second straight night of “intolerable violence" on Wednesday, reports CNN.

On Tuesday, Nahel M was shot at point-blank range as he refused a traffic stop and drove away.

Videos circulating on social media showed protesters setting cars ablaze and ransacking shops on Wednesday night.

In Nanterre, the suburb from where Nahel came from, the police were forced to partially withdraw, the BBC quoted French newspaper Le Monde as saying.In Paris, the demonstrators targeted police stations with fireworks despite the presence of 2,000 additional security personnel.

On Tuesday night, 24 police officers were injured and 40 cars were set ablaze in the capital city.

Meanwhile, in the northern city of Lille, clashes broke out between the protesters and police.

