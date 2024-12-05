17th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum kicks off in UAE

Ras Al Khaimah, Dec 5 The 17th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum kicked off on Thursday in Ras Al Khaimah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), bringing together policymakers, business leaders, and academics from Europe and Asia.

Under the theme of "New Cooperation Architecture for Contemporary Economy," the forum addresses critical global issues such as energy, finance, infrastructure, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, food security, and environmental protection.

In his keynote speech at the opening ceremony, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member of the UAE and ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, highlighted the UAE's significant strides over recent decades.

He emphasized the nation's evolution into a hub for global economic, cultural, and tourism activities, as well as its ongoing efforts to strengthen its position as a pivotal player in the global economy.

"The UAE is actively fostering a business-friendly environment to pave the way for expansive international cooperation," Sheikh Saud said, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a congratulatory letter to the forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the theme of the forum reflects the growing need for a global economic system based on equality and justice.

Putin called for a transition to economic models free of discrimination, sanctions, and undue pressure, offering mutual benefits rather than favoring select nations.

Antonio Fallico, president of the Conoscere Eurasia Association, the forum's organizing body, pointed to the irreversible shift from a unipolar world order to multipolarity. Fallico highlighted the increasing importance of regional globalization and cross-regional markets, emphasizing the need for cooperation amid evolving geopolitical realities.

Established in 2007 in Verona, Italy, the forum aims to foster economic and cultural ties across Eurasia. This year's event, co-hosted by the Conoscere Eurasia Association, the Roscongress Foundation, and the UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry, runs until December 6.

