18 aid workers killed in Sudan conflict: UN

United Nations, July 26 The UN humanitarian coordinator in Sudan has reported that 18 aid workers were killed in the ongoing violent conflict in the country since it erupted on April 15

Citing the figures provided by the coordinator Clementine Nkweta-Salami, Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said that more than two dozen humanitarian personnel were detained, and some remain unaccounted for, reports Xinhua news agency.

At least 50 humanitarian warehouses were looted, 82 offices were ransacked and over 200 vehicles were stolen.

"The humanitarian coordinator strongly condemned these attacks, which strike at the heart of our ongoing efforts to deliver essential aid to those in need," he said.

"She reminded all of the parties to the conflict in Sudan of their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law."

In a statement, Nkweta-Salami said the conflict is "a crisis that turned a dire humanitarian situation into a full-blown catastrophe"

"The humanitarian community remains steadfast in its commitment to support the people of Sudan, making tremendous and brave efforts to provide assistance amid very difficult circumstances.

"Yet relief workers are not spared from the horrendous acts of violence and abuse," she was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has warned of increasing reports of attacks on healthcare in Sudan, with more than 80 per cent of the country's hospitals out of service because of the conflict.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum and other areas, resulting in over 3,000 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries, according to figures released by the Sudanese Health Ministry.

In the latest attack on Tuesday, 16 civilians were killed in air and artillery strikes at a neighbourhood in the city of Omdurman, west of the capital Khartoum.

