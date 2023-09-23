18 Indian sailors stuck at Yemen's Nishtun Port reach Mumbai after three months 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 : The 18 Indian sailors stuck at Nishtun Port, Yemen for over three months finally reached Mumbai on Saturday and a team from the Ministry of External Affairs arrived to facilitate their arrival.

The ship was aground in June 2023 and these rescued crew members of MT Maliha were stuck for over three months.

They had sailed in February 2023. Hence, the crew has come back after more than 8 months.

SP Singh, a resident of Rajasthan who was stuck in Nishtun Port thanked the Indian government for bringing the Indian sailors back after 3 months. "Our captain with the help of the Indian Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs brought us back," he said.

Another person rescued, Palash Giri from West Bengal said, "Our ship was aground on June 21 and it has been three months now. Indian Embassy helped us, else we don't know for how long we would have to stay there."

Moreover, the Regional Passport Office of Mumbai expressed joy and appreciated the Ministry of External Affairs for bringing back 18 distressed Indian sailors stuck in Yemen to India.

"MEA does it again! 18 distressed Indian sailors stuck in Yemen brought back through relentless efforts of #MEA and Indian Embassies. The seamen landed in Mumbai. Team MEA on ground to facilitate arrival," RPO stated.

India in Saudi Arabia on Friday took to their social media 'X', formerly known as Twitter and stated that travel arrangements will soon be made for the Indian sailors stuck at Nishtun Port.

"With the relentless efforts of our Embassies in Riyadh & Djibouti, for the past few weeks, 18 Indian sailors stuck at Nishtun Port finally reached Aden safely today. Their travel to India is being arranged soon. We thank the Yemen Govt & all local friends for their full support," the tweet said.

