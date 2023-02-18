18 migrants found dead in truck near Bulgarian capital

Sofia, Feb 18 At least 18 migrants were found dead in an abandoned truck near Bulgaria's capital Sofia, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

According to initial information, the truck had illegally carried about 40 migrants, who were hidden in a place under some transported timber, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Ministry as saying.

Currently, "18 of them have died" and some survivors have been transported to a hospital, it added.

There was no information about a traffic accident with the truck.

Some migrants said the truck drivers had escaped, the Ministry added.

Investigation is underway, according to the authority.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor