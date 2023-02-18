18 migrants found dead in truck near Bulgarian capital
By IANS | Published: February 18, 2023
Sofia, Feb 18 At least 18 migrants were found dead in an abandoned truck near Bulgaria's capital Sofia, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.
According to initial information, the truck had illegally carried about 40 migrants, who were hidden in a place under some transported timber, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Ministry as saying.
Currently, "18 of them have died" and some survivors have been transported to a hospital, it added.
There was no information about a traffic accident with the truck.
Some migrants said the truck drivers had escaped, the Ministry added.
Investigation is underway, according to the authority.
