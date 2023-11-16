19 dead in China coal mine company building fire

Beijing, Nov 16 At least 19 people were killed on Thursday after a fire broke at a building of a coal mine company in China's Shanxi province, local authorities confirmed.

According to the National Mine Safety Administration, the fire ripped through the second floor of the five-storey building located in Lishi district of Lyuliang city, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue efforts are underway, the authorities added.

The building belongs to the private Yongju coal mine company, which has a production capacity of 120 tonnes a year.

