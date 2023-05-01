2 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Seattle

San Francisco, May 1 Two men were fatally shot and a third was critically wounded at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle, the US state of Washington.

One person died at the spot and the second died at the hospital. The third was hospitalised with life-threatening injuries, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz told a news conference early Sunday morning.

