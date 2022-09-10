2 dead, 3 missing from boat-whale collision in New Zealand

Wellington, Sep 10 A charter fishing boat with 11 people on board reportedly capsized on Saturday after colliding with a whale off the Goose Bay in Kaikoura, New Zealand.

Two people are confirmed dead by the police, with three unaccounted for and six others rescued, reports Xinhua news agency.

The cause of the accident is still unclear but one local man fishing alone the coastline said that sea conditions in the morning were good and the sea was calm.

It is reported the boat was hit by a whale.

The capsized boat is now being towed to shore, after an hours-long rescue effort by rescue helicopters, dive squads and volunteers but the last three passengers on board remain unfound.

Kaikoura is a tiny coastal town famous for whale-watching in the South Island of New Zealand.

