2 dead after Brazil church roof collapses

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 31 At least two people were killed and several others injured after the roof of a church collapsed in Recife, the capital of Brazil's northeastern state of Pernambuco, during the distribution of food baskets to the underprivileged, local authorities have said.

The Recife City Council confirmed that at least two people died, while the exact number of injured and their conditions remain unknown, Xinhua news agency reported.

The collapse took place on Friday during a food distribution event organised by the archdiocese inside the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Conception.

"I've just been informed of the roof collapse at the Morro de Conception Sanctuary in Recife ... our security teams have already been mobilized to provide immediate rescue and assistance to the victims," said Pernambuco Governor Raquel Lyra in a statement.

The sanctuary, a site for masses and religious ceremonies, is a regular destination for worshippers who come to pray and fulfil religious vows.

The building features glass walls, offering views from both inside and outside the church.

