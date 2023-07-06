2 firefighters missing after fire on ship in New Jersey

Washington, July 6 Two firefighters were reportedly missing after a fire on a ship docked at Port Newark in New Jersey, authorities said.

The fire erupted at about 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday night, CBS News reported.

According to public safety officials, the firefighters were dispatched after a report of multiple vehicles on fire on the ship.

A search is currently underway for the missing firefighters.

