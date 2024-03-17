2 killed in shooting in Washington D.C.

Washington, March 17 Two people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting in Washington, DC, early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. near the intersection of 7th and P street, Northwest, near the Kennedy Recreation Centre, according to the Metropolitan Police Department as quoted by CNN report.

The victims, all of whom were described as being adults, have been taken to local hospitals, Metropolitan Police Executive Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll said in a media briefing. No information was available on their conditions.

It's unclear who opened fire or what led up to the shooting, which took place about a dozen blocks northeast of the White House. Police did not announce any arrests or name any suspects in the case, CNN reported.

"We're asking anyone who may have any information related to this incident or may have witnessed it to contact the Metropolitan Police Department," Carroll added.

