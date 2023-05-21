2 pilots killed in Afghan air force chopper crash

Kabul, May 21 Two pilots died after a military helicopter of the Afghan Air Force crashed in Afghanistan's northern Samangan province on Sunday, Afghan Defence Ministry has confirmed.

"An MD-530 model chopper of the Air Force was on patrol mission when it struck a power transmission line in Khalm district of Samangan province at 09:00 a.m. local time today and crashed and resultantly two pilots were martyred," the Defence Ministry said in a statement posted on its Twitter account.

