2 pilots killed in Afghan air force chopper crash
By IANS | Published: May 21, 2023 03:36 PM 2023-05-21T15:36:04+5:30 2023-05-21T15:50:09+5:30
Kabul, May 21 Two pilots died after a military helicopter of the Afghan Air Force crashed in Afghanistan's northern Samangan province on Sunday, Afghan Defence Ministry has confirmed.
"An MD-530 model chopper of the Air Force was on patrol mission when it struck a power transmission line in Khalm district of Samangan province at 09:00 a.m. local time today and crashed and resultantly two pilots were martyred," the Defence Ministry said in a statement posted on its Twitter account.
