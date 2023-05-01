2 teens dead, 4 injured in Mississippi shooting

Washington, May 1 Two teenagers died and four others were wounded after a shooting at a house party in the city of Bay St. Louis located in the US state of Mississippi.

One suspect, identified as 19-year-old Cameron Everest Brand, was arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, according to the Bay St. Louis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting around 12.34 a.m. on Sunday at the 1000 block of Old Blue Meadow Road.

"Upon arrival, multiple persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds," Bay St. Louis Police Chief J. Toby Schwartz said in a press release.

The names of the victims have not been released but they are between the ages of 15 and 18.

