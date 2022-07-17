2 terrorists killed in military operation in Pakistan

Islamabad, July 17 Two terrorists were killed in a military operation by the Pakistan army in the Ziarat district of the country's southwest Balochistan province.

A terrorist hideout was identified and cleared by the security forces on Saturday in the operation to recover an abductee and apprehend the perpetrators, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, a military statement said on Saturday night.

The terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire, the statement said, adding that the security forces found the body of the abductee a few kilometers away from the area, who was believed to be killed after the abduction, Xinhua news agecy reported quoting the ISPR.

"The sanitisation operation, however, continues in the area to apprehend the remaining three to four perpetrators who are on the run," it added.

According to the ISPR, a group of 10 to 12 terrorists abducted a lieutenant colonel of the Pakistan army and his cousin on Tuesday night.

The army found the body of the army officer on Wednesday night during a recovery operation, however, the terrorists managed to escape from the area along with the other abductee, the ISPR said.

