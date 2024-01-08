20 killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Gaza, Jan 8 The Israeli army launched airstrikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip, killing at least 20 people, the media reported.

According to the report released on Sunday, dozens of injured people have been sent to hospitals, many of whom were in serious condition.

Local sources told Xinhua news agency that many people are still buried under the rubble and the death toll may further rise.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip rose to 22,835, and the injuries have reached 58,416, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Sunday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

In a press statement, the Ministry said that the Israeli army "launched 12 strikes against families in the Gaza Strip, killing 133 Palestinians and wounding 250 others during the past 24 hours".

Since October 7, Israel has been launching a large-scale military offensive in the Palestinian enclave after Hamas's unprecedented attack on southern Israel, which claimed the lives of around 1,200 Israelis, according to the Israeli authorities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor