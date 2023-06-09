20 passengers injured in Colombo road accident

Colombo, June 9 At least 20 passengers were injured when a passenger bus collided with a lorry in Colombo on Friday, the police said.

The police said the bus heading from the Sri Lankan capital to the eastern town of Akkaraipattu, reports Xinhua news agency.

The police said the injured were rushed to the local hospitals.

