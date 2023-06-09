20 passengers injured in Colombo road accident

By IANS | Published: June 9, 2023 02:57 PM 2023-06-09T14:57:03+5:30 2023-06-09T15:10:07+5:30

Colombo, June 9 At least 20 passengers were injured when a passenger bus collided with a lorry in ...

20 passengers injured in Colombo road accident | 20 passengers injured in Colombo road accident

20 passengers injured in Colombo road accident

Next

Colombo, June 9 At least 20 passengers were injured when a passenger bus collided with a lorry in Colombo on Friday, the police said.

The police said the bus heading from the Sri Lankan capital to the eastern town of Akkaraipattu, reports Xinhua news agency.

The police said the injured were rushed to the local hospitals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Xinhua Xinhua News Xinhua news agency Xinhua news agency quoted comptroller of the royal household Xinhua news agency quoted seven news Xinhua news agency quoted the health ministry Xinhua news agency quoted palestine liberation organization's executive committee Xinhua news agency quoted the national health commission Xinhua news agency quoted the syrian observatory for human rights