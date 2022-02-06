20 terrorists, 9 Pak security personnel killed in massive Balochistan attack

New Delhi, Feb 6 The Pakistan security forces have completed the clearance operations which were launched after terrorists attacked their camps in Panjgur and Naushki districts of Balochistan last week, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement, adding that 20 terrorists and 9 security personnel were killed.

"Both (of the)attacks were repulsed successfully by the prompt response from troops at both locations," The Express Tribune quoted the ISPR, the military's media wing, as saying.

In Naushki, the ISPR said, nine terrorists were killed while four security forces personnel died during the "shootout with terrorists while repulsing the attack".

In Panjgur, the security forces had repulsed the terrorist attack after an intense exchange of fire during which some terrorists fled the area.

"The security forces carried out a clearance operation to hunt down the hiding terrorists in the vicinity."

The military added that four fleeing terrorists were killed while as many terrorists were encircled the next day by the security forces.

"All encircled terrorists were killed in today's (Saturday) operation as they failed to surrender."

Five soldiers including a junior commissioned officer, were killed while six soldiers have been injured during the follow-up operations in Panjgur lasting 72 hours.

Further, the ISPR added that three terrorists linked to these attacks were also killed including two high-value targets in the Balgatar area of Kech district on Friday in the follow-up clearance operation conducted on a makeshift terrorist hideout.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor