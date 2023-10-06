2023 Nobel Peace Prize: Narges Mohammadi Gets Prestigious Award For Fight Against Oppression Of Women

Jailed Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2023 for her "fight against the oppression of women" in her country and for "promoting human rights and freedom for all".According to the Nobel Prize Committee, Narges Mohammadi's struggle has come at tremendous personal costs.

She has been "arrested 13 times, convicted five times, and sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes".According to the academy, the Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their home countries and have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens. “They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power…Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy,” it said.The prestigious Nobel Prizes encompass physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, and peace. The Swedish inventor, famous for dynamite innovation - Alfred Nobel - left behind his legacy through these awards when he passed away in 1896. In 1968, the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was introduced by Sweden's central bank.