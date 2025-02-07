2024 YR: NASA Says Chances of Asteroid Striking Earth in 2032 Increase From 1.9% to 2.3%

Officials in NASA confirmed that the chances of asteroid 2024 YR hitting Earth in 2032 have increased to 2.3%, which is now up from 1.9% yesterday (February 6) reported by officials increase of 1.9% in the past 24 hours. This equates to a 1 in 43 chance of impact, with a 97.7% likelihood that the asteroid will miss. The asteroid is estimated to be between 130 and 330 feet in diameter.

A week earlier, the European Space Agency (ESA) gave the asteroid a 1.3% chance of hitting the planet Earth on December 22, 2032, the day it will make its closest approach to Earth. 300 feet in width, according to NASA-funded sky watchers who spotted it from a telescope in Chile just before the new year, the object is roughly the same size as the Tunguska asteroid that flattened about 830 square miles of the remote Siberian forest when it exploded in 1908.

How Asteroids Go From Threat to No Sweat

However, Astronomers arguing people not to get panic, asteroid 2024 YR rocketed to the top of official impact risk lists on both sides of the Atlantic, and has the rare rating of three on the Torino Impact Hazard Scale that ranges from a no-risk zero to a civilization-ending 10.