21 people killed in mine fire in Kazakhstan

Astana, Oct 28 At least 21 people were killed and 18 others injured in a fire at a mine, owned by steel giant Arcelor Mittal, in Kazakhstan's Karaganda Region on Saturday, local media reported.

Twenty-one bodies have been found so far, and 23 miners are still trapped in the Kostenkomine as the rescue operation remains ongoing, Xinhua news agency reported quoting local media.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolence to the victims' families.

He has called for "investment co-operation" to be halted, and the government said it was finalising a deal to nationalise the company that runs the country's biggest steel mill, BBC reported.

Governor Yermaganbet Bulekpayev said the fire in the mine broke out in the morning.

There were 252 people inside the mine when the incident occurred. A total of 208 miners have been evacuated.

