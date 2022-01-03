22 injured in 5.5 magnitude earthquake in China's Yunnan
By ANI | Published: January 3, 2022 06:12 AM2022-01-03T06:12:34+5:302022-01-03T06:20:03+5:30
Twenty-two people have been injured in a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck the county of Ninglang in Southwest China's Yunnan province on Sunday, local media reported citing authorities.
Twenty-two people have been injured in a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck the county of Ninglang in Southwest China's Yunnan province on Sunday, local media reported citing authorities.
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Lijiang city of southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The tremor was felt at 3:02 pm on Sunday (Beijing Time), Xinhua reported.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app