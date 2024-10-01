25 Dead in Bangkok School Bus Fire, Several Injured in Critical Condition (Watch Video)

A tragic accident occurred in Bangkok's Pathum Thani province, where a school bus carrying students and teachers caught fire, leading to the death of about 25 people. The bus, which was on a school trip from central Uthai Thani province to Ayutthaya, was engulfed in flames around noon while traveling through Bangkok's northern suburb. Bangkok's Transport Minister, Suriya Jungrungruangkit, confirmed the details after visiting the scene.

There were 44 passengers on board the bus, including students and teachers. Several others were injured and are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, with some reported to be in critical condition.

BREAKING: Multiple deaths reported in school bus fire in Thailand



pic.twitter.com/r02qSQ1Xzy — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 1, 2024

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, although early reports suggest that a tire burst may have ignited the blaze, which quickly spread throughout the bus. A video of the incident shows the bus completely engulfed in flames, reducing it to ashes. The authorities are continuing to investigate the exact cause of the fire.