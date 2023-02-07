25 killed in bus-car collision in Pakistan

Islamabad, Feb 7 At least 25 people were killed and several others injured when a passenger bus collided with a car in Pakistan's northern Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region, government officials and police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred after the over-speeding bus collided with a car near the Shatial checkpost in the Kohistan district of the region, Information Minister of the GB province, Fatehullah Khan told media.

The passenger bus and the car fell into the ravine after the accident, said the official, adding that at least 45 passengers were onboard the bus when the incident took place, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital.

Road accidents are quite frequent in Pakistan mainly due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and unprofessional driving.

