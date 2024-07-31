3 dead, 9 missing after boat capsizes in Brazil's Amazon River

Sao Paulo, July 31 At least three people died, including a one-year-old baby, 16 others were injured and nine were missing after a boat capsized in northern Brazil's Amazon River, police have reported.

The boat, "M. Monteiro", was carrying more than 200 passengers when it caught fire after an explosion on Monday near the municipality of Uarini in the Amazonas state, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police spokesperson and a statement from the Navy on Tuesday said that at least 183 people managed to survive.

The vessel left Manaus, the capital of Amazonas, on Saturday, bound for Tabatinga, a Brazilian city on the border with Colombia and Peru.

It was the second fire on a passenger boat in Amazonas in three days.

On Saturday, the boat "Comandante Souza III" capsized following a fire, leaving four people dead and five missing.

