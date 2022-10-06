30 dead including children in mass shooting at Thailand nursery,

At least 30 people, including children, have been killed in a mass shooting in a northeastern province of Thailand, a police spokesperson said on Thursday."There are at least 30 dead but details were still coming in," Deputy Police spokesperson Archon Kraitong told Reuters. Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-ocha has ordered a manhunt for the shooter, who is still at large.Victims included both children and adults, police said in a statement, adding that the gunman was an ex-police officer and a manhunt was underway.

