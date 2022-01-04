30 injured as 5.5 magnitude quake jolts China's Yunnan

Thirty people have been injured in a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck the county of Ninglang in Southwest China's Yunnan province on Sunday, local media reported citing authorities.

All the injured are receiving treatment and are under medical observation, and none sustained life-threatening injuries, Xinhua reported.

The earthquake affected a total of 26,797 people in four towns, and 6,848 people from 1,546 households whose homes were damaged have been relocated. Power supply, transport and telecommunication services in the quake-hit areas have been largely restored.

Meanwhile, thousands of tents, quilts, folding beds and overcoats have been delivered to those in need in the affected areas.

With inputs from ANI

