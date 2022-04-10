3rd prisoner exchange between Ukraine, Russia

Kiev, April 10 Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced that a third prisoner exchange took place between her country and Russia amidst the ongoing war.

In a Facebook post, Vereshchuk said the exchange took place on Saturday on the order of President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.

She said in the latest exchange, 26 Ukrain have returned home, of which 12 are military personnel and 14 civil.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that Ukraine has released 14 Russ, including nine women.

On April 1, Ukrainian authorities conducted an "86 for 86" prisoner exchange.

Prior to that on March 24, they exchanged 10 for 10.

