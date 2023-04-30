4 ARSA operatives held with huge cache of arms in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 30 : Four members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) were detained with a huge amount of arms and ammo in the Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar, according to United News of Bangladesh (UNB).

Bangladesh-based News agency reported that the Armed Police Battalion (APBN) detained four persons, who were identified as Md Jobayer (20), Nur Mohammad (25), Jamila Begum (48) and Bibi (16).

All the detainees are the residents of different blocks of the Rohingya camps in the upazila, according to UNB.

According to the police media release signed by Syed Harunur Rashid, under the commander of 14-APBN, the battalion conducted a drive at block G in camp No.7 on information that 10 to 15 ARSA members including 'terrorist Chhamiuddin' were staying there.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the miscreants allegedly opened fire on the APBN members forcing them to retaliate with bullets, it said, adding that a 'terrorist' sustained bullet injury in the incident.

As a consequence of the gunfight, the APBN members also conducted another drive at block C in camp No.5 when they came to know that the ARSA operatives including Chhamiuddin were staying there, reported UNB.

Though 'terrorists' including Chhamiuddin managed to flee the scene, sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the four people including the bullet-hit one were detained with their arms.

Four locally-made one-shooter guns, 30 rounds of bullets from a Chinese rifle, 27 rounds of pistol bullets, five cartridges of a shotgun, three blank magazines, four walkie-talkies, five mobile phone sets and one knife were recovered from the house, according to the APBN.

A process was underway to file a case against them in this connection at the local police station, it added, according to UNB.

