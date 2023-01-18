4 in 5 professionals in India looking for new jobs in 2023

New Delhi, Jan 18 Amid the global uncertainty and massive layoffs, 4 in 5 professionals in India are looking for a new job in 2023, a report showed on Wednesday.

This sentiment is largely led by Gen Z, with 88 per cent of professionals aged 18-24 considering a job switch, compared to 64 per cent of those aged 45-54, according to a LinkedIn report.

Despite uncertain economic times ahead, professionals are taking a long term view of their career by investing in their skills and proactively seeking opportunities to progress.

Over three quarters (78 per cent) of workers surveyed said if they were to leave their job, they would feel confident finding other roles to apply for.

"Despite tough economic conditions, the Indian workforce is relying on their own abilities to grow and push forward. While the future remains dynamic, it is essential for professionals to invest in themselves by building transferable skills that will make their profiles more versatile and adaptable to different roles," said Nirajita Banerjee, a LinkedIn career expert.

One in three (32 per cent) said they also feel more confident in their abilities and think they can find a better role.

According to LinkedIn's Workforce Confidence Index, just over two in five (43 per cent) professionals in India feel prepared for an economic downturn.

However, professionals are also seen taking proactive measures to 'career cushion' themselves from the ongoing uncertainty.

More than half (54 per cent) of professionals in India are growing their network by staying in touch with the right people and attending more business events.

They are also getting better aligned to business priorities with nearly half (47 per cent) proactively asking for feedback from their peers and managers to do the work that their companies value most.

Additionally, 44 per cent are learning new in-demand and transferable skills today, the report mentioned.

