4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan
By ANI | Published: January 29, 2023 02:37 PM 2023-01-29T14:37:46+5:30 2023-01-29T20:10:02+5:30
4.1 occurred on 29-01-2023, 13:24:47 IST, Lat: 33.73 & Long: 72.65, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 37km W of Islamabad, Pakistan," NCS tweeted on Sunday.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 37 km West of Islamabad, Pakistan, at 13:24 pm IST on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 occurred on 29-01-2023, 13:24:47 IST, Lat: 33.73 & Long: 72.65, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 37km W of Islamabad, Pakistan," NCS tweeted on Sunday.
The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, at a latitude of 33.73 and a longitude of 72.65, it said.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app