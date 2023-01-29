4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 37 km West of Islamabad, Pakistan, at 13:24 pm IST on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 occurred on 29-01-2023, 13:24:47 IST, Lat: 33.73 & Long: 72.65, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 37km W of Islamabad, Pakistan," NCS tweeted on Sunday.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, at a latitude of 33.73 and a longitude of 72.65, it said.

( With inputs from ANI )

