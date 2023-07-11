415 mn Indians moved out of poverty between 2006 and 2021, says UN report

New Delhi, July 11 Just three months after India surpassed China to become the world's most populous nation with 142.86 crore people, according to UN data, as many as 415 million Indians moved out of poverty in the country within 15 years from 2005/2006 to 2019/2021.

According to the global multidimensional poverty index (MPI), which was released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) at the University of Oxford, 25 countries, including India, managed to successfully halve their global MPI values within 15 years, thus proving that rapid progress is attainable.

"India saw a remarkable reduction in poverty, with 415 million people exiting poverty within a span of just 15 years (2005/6–19/21)," the report said.

