4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Japan's Izu Islands
By ANI | Published: March 24, 2023 03:27 AM 2023-03-24T03:27:00+5:30 2023-03-24T03:30:09+5:30
Izu Islands [Japan], March 24 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck Izu Islands, Japan on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The Izu Islands are a group of volcc islands stretching south and east from Japan's Izu Peninsula.
The earthquake occurred at 00:06:45 (UTC+05:30) and hit Izu Islands, Japan on Friday, at a depth of 28.2 km, the USGS informed.
The earthquake's epicentre was 29.988°N and 141.876°E, respectively.
No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited.
