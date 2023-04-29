4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near Somalia's Caluula
By ANI | Published: April 29, 2023 08:58 PM 2023-04-29T20:58:54+5:30 2023-04-29T21:00:09+5:30
Caluula [Somalia], April 29 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 140 km North of ...
Caluula [Somalia], April 29 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 140 km North of Caluula, Somalia on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
Caluula is a town in Africa's Somalia.
The earthquake occurred at 19:37:02 (UTC+05:30) and hit Caluula, Somalia at a depth of 10 km, the USGS informed.
The earthquake's epicentre was 13.217°N and 50.980°E, respectively.
No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app