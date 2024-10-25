47 'terrorist sites' targeted in Turkey's airstrikes in Iraq, Syria: Minister

Istanbul, Oct 25 A total of 47 "terrorist targets" have been struck, with many "terrorists" being neutralised in the Turkish army's operations in Iraq and northern Syria in response to the deadly terrorist attack in Ankara, Defence Minister Yasar Guler said on Thursday.

Guler made the remarks in a commemoration ceremony in Istanbul honouring those who lost their lives in the attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TUSAS), which resulted in five deaths and 22 injuries.

"We will not rest until the last terrorist is neutralised, and we will make those responsible for these actions pay dearly," Guler said at the ceremony held at TUSAS's booth at the ongoing Saha Expo Defence and Aerospace Exhibition, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Minister said 29 of the targets were in Iraq and 18 others in northern Syria.

On Wednesday, Guler said the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) was behind the deadly attack at TUSAS.

Following the statement, the Turkish army launched airstrikes on Iraq and northern Syria, targeting caves, shelters, storage facilities, and structures allegedly used by the PKK.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralised" in their statements to imply the alleged "terrorists" have either surrendered, been killed, or been captured.

--IANS

