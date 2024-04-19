5.0-magnitude quake hits Alaska Peninsula

Beijing, April 19 An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted the Alaska Peninsula at 0727 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 55.52 degrees north latitude and 157.25 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

In July 2023, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake also triggered a tsunami advisory for southern Alaska. The earthquake was felt widely throughout the Aleutian Islands, the Alaskan Peninsula and Cook Inlet regions, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

