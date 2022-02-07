5.1-magnitude earthquake hits waters off eastern Taiwan

By ANI | Published: February 7, 2022 05:43 PM2022-02-07T17:43:58+5:302022-02-07T17:55:13+5:30

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the waters off eastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 6:58 pm Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

5.1-magnitude earthquake hits waters off eastern Taiwan | 5.1-magnitude earthquake hits waters off eastern Taiwan

5.1-magnitude earthquake hits waters off eastern Taiwan

Next

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the waters off eastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 6:58 pm Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicentre was monitored at 24.39 degrees north latitude and 122.01 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 34 km, the CENC said. (/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :YilanYilantaiwanChina earthquake networks centerXinhua