5.1-magnitude earthquake hits waters off eastern Taiwan
By ANI | Published: February 7, 2022 05:43 PM2022-02-07T17:43:58+5:302022-02-07T17:55:13+5:30
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the waters off eastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 6:58 pm Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the waters off eastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 6:58 pm Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicentre was monitored at 24.39 degrees north latitude and 122.01 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 34 km, the CENC said. (/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app