5.1-magnitude earthquake hits waters off eastern Taiwan

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the waters off eastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 6:58 pm Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicentre was monitored at 24.39 degrees north latitude and 122.01 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 34 km, the CENC said. (/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

