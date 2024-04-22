5.3-magnitude quake jolts waters near Taiwan
By IANS | Published: April 22, 2024 04:13 PM2024-04-22T16:13:09+5:302024-04-22T16:15:07+5:30
Beijing, April 22 A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the sea area near Hualien of China's Taiwan at 5:08 p.m. ...
Beijing, April 22 A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the sea area near Hualien of China's Taiwan at 5:08 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 23.72 degrees north latitude and 121.59 degrees east longitude, said a report issued by the CENC, Xinhua news agency reported.
--IANS
int/dan
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app