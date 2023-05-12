5.44-magnitude quake hits California
By IANS | Published: May 12, 2023 12:27 PM 2023-05-12T12:27:04+5:30 2023-05-12T12:40:26+5:30
Washington, May 12 An earthquake, measuring 5.44 on the Richter Scale, jolted 4km SW of East Shore, US state of California.
The quake rocked the region at 23:19:41 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.
