5.44-magnitude quake hits California

Washington, May 12 An earthquake, measuring 5.44 on the Richter Scale, jolted 4km SW of East Shore, US state of California.

The quake rocked the region at 23:19:41 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

