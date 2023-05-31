5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Myanmar
By ANI | Published: May 31, 2023 05:39 PM2023-05-31T17:39:24+5:302023-05-31T17:40:09+5:30
Naypyidaw [Myanmar], May 31 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake hit at a depth of 15 km in Myanmar.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.7, Occurred on 31-05-2023, 16:50:20 IST, Lat: 25.20 & Long: 96.08, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Myanmar," NCS tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
