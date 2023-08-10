6 dead, 12 injured in roadside blast in Somalia

Mogadishu, Aug 10 At least six passengers, including three children, were killed and 12 others injured after a minibus they were travelling in ran over an explosive device in lower Shabelle region in southern Somalia, an official confirmed.

Governor of Lower Shabelle region, Mohamed Ibrahim Barre, told the Somali National News Agency that the minibus left Marka city and was heading to Qoryoley town in the region when it ran over the landmine which was planted along the road, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The minibus ran over a landmine blast and we believe that the enemy, al-Shabaab, was behind this heinous act," Barre said on Wednesday.

Sources told Xinhua news agency that the casualties of the latest incident are more than the figures mentioned.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

