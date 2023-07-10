6 dead in China kindergarten stabbing incident
By IANS | Published: July 10, 2023 10:15 AM 2023-07-10T10:15:17+5:30 2023-07-10T10:20:11+5:30
Beijing, July 10 At least six people were killed and one injured in a stabbing incident at a kindergarten school in China's Guangdong province on Monday, police said.
Police told the BBC that the incident occured at about 7.40 a.m. and added that a 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection.
Although the police did not reveal any details about the victims, they called the incident a case of "intentional assault".
A probe into the cause of the attack is underway.
