6 dead in China kindergarten stabbing incident

By IANS | Published: July 10, 2023 10:15 AM 2023-07-10T10:15:17+5:30 2023-07-10T10:20:11+5:30

Beijing, July 10 At least six people were killed and one injured in a stabbing incident at a ...

6 dead in China kindergarten stabbing incident | 6 dead in China kindergarten stabbing incident

6 dead in China kindergarten stabbing incident

Next

Beijing, July 10 At least six people were killed and one injured in a stabbing incident at a kindergarten school in China's Guangdong province on Monday, police said.

Police told the BBC that the incident occured at about 7.40 a.m. and added that a 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection.

Although the police did not reveal any details about the victims, they called the incident a case of "intentional assault".

A probe into the cause of the attack is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : china bbc beijing Chinese Foreign Ministry Chinese Embassy Amcham China China Pakistan Economic Corridor China Southern Airlines China Eastern Airlines Sony Bbc Earth