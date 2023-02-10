6-year-old girl rescued from rubble by Indian team in Turkey, Amit Shah shares video

A video of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rescuing a 6-year-old girl from rubble after an earthquake in Turkey has been shared by the Indian government.

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: "Team IND-11 successfully retrieved a 6-year-old girl from...Gaziantep today," the government tweeted and added #OperationDost. "We're committed to making NDRF the world's leading disaster response force."

Proud of our NDRF.



In the rescue operations in Türkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city.



Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world’s leading disaster response force. #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/NfvGZB24uK — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 9, 2023

India is assisting Turkey in the ongoing rescue effort triggered by the earthquakes that rattled the nation. The Indian Army has sent disaster relief teams and established a field hospital to assist those affected by the recent earthquakes.

The death toll in the deadly Turkkey-Syri earthquakes has climbed to at least 21,051 CNN reported citing authorities on Friday.

According to Vice President Fuat Oktay on Thursday, at least 17,674 people have died and 72,879 have been injured in Turkey.

According to the news report, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a three-month state of emergency on Tuesday to speed up search and rescue efforts in the earthquake-affected provinces.