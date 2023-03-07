6.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines
By ANI | Published: March 7, 2023 02:40 PM 2023-03-07T14:40:49+5:30 2023-03-07T20:15:07+5:30
38.6 km depth, Location: 4 km South-East of San Mariano, Philippines.
An earthquake of magnitude 6 occurred 4 km South-East of San Mariano, Philippines on Tuesday at 06:02:34 (UTC), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The earthquake occurred today around 6 am (Local Time), Depth: 38.6 km depth, Location: 4 km South-East of San Mariano, Philippines.
Last year in July, an earthquake occurred with a magnitude of 7.1 jolted near Dolores in the northern Philippines.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor