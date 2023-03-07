6.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines

38.6 km depth, Location: 4 km South-East of San Mariano, Philippines.

An earthquake of magnitude 6 occurred 4 km South-East of San Mariano, Philippines on Tuesday at 06:02:34 (UTC), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake occurred today around 6 am (Local Time), Depth: 38.6 km depth, Location: 4 km South-East of San Mariano, Philippines.

Last year in July, an earthquake occurred with a magnitude of 7.1 jolted near Dolores in the northern Philippines.

