6.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 6 occurred 4 km South-East of San Mariano, Philippines on Tuesday at 06:02:34 (UTC), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Last year in July, an earthquake occurred with a magnitude of 7.1 jolted near Dolores in the northern Philippines.

